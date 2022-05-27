Big inning boosts Missoula PaddleHeads over Billings Mustangs

MISSOULA — The unbeaten Missoula Paddleheads pushed home seven runs in the third inning Friday night and used the uprising to beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 13-3 in Pioneer League baseball.

The PaddleHeads (3-0) scored their seven runs on six hits. The Highlights included a two-run home run by Jayson Newman.

Keaton Greenwalt triple in the first two runs of the big inning, while teammate Lamra Sparks also provided a run-scoring triple.

Missoula led 10-1 after the third inning.

The Mustangs (0-3) will be back in Billings on Saturday night for their home opener at Dehler Park. Game time is 6:35 p.m., with fans receiving a Mustangs magnet team schedule.

In the final game of the series at Missoula, the PaddleHeads and Mustangs pounded out 12 hits apiece.

Billings, however, was hindered by five errors. Missoula didn't have an error.

Sparks, Newman and Kevin Whatley had two hits each for the Paddleheads, who had seven extra-base hits overall.

Newman had a double to go with his home runs. Whatley doubled and tripled.

Mitch Piatnik, Jacob Kline and Nick Ultsch doubled for the Mustangs.

Piatnik, Kline and Jalen Garcia finished with three hits.

Missoula and Billings both used four pitchers.

PaddleHeads starter Jason Munsch got the win, giving up nine hits and three earned runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked none.

