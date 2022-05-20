Bigger, bolder Pioneer League seeks more thrills, more exposure in second independent season

BILLINGS — Pioneer League president Mike Shapiro likened the 2021 baseball season to a continuous process of trial and error.

“We were building the airplane while we were flying it,” Shapiro told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

Last season was an entirely new endeavor for the league. For the first time in more than 80 years, teams in the PBL operated without the benefit of professional development licenses following Major League Baseball’s vast restructuring and reduction of the minor league system.

Instead, the Pioneer League was one of four organizations that took on independent “partner league” designations, joining the American Association, the Atlantic League and the Frontier League. No longer were PBL teams joined at the hip to major league parent clubs.

The result? Fans flowed through turnstiles at a record pace league wide, teams hit homers and scored runs at an prodigious clip, and the league ultimately sold more than 30 players to MLB organizations.

In total, 839,374 fans visited Pioneer League stadiums last year, with a per-game attendance average of 2,306.

It didn’t come without pitfalls — club owners assumed the full financial burden and managers and coaching staffs were responsible for scouting, recruiting and signing players — but the league probably couldn’t have asked for much more than what it got considering the circumstances.

“I think in the long run we would dearly love to be affiliated, and I think everybody who owned a club in the league at that time truly appreciated and took advantage of the relationship with those major league clubs,” said Shapiro, a former MLB executive who’s entering his second season as PBL president.

“However, the fans still came out last year and they enjoyed the sheer pleasure of coming to a Pioneer League ballpark and enjoyed the entertainment and the game on the field.”

The league will continue to evolve during the 2022 season, which begins with the first game on Monday. Shapiro and the league’s teams, which now total 10 with the additions of the Glacier Range Riders (based in Kalispell) and the Northern Colorado Owlz, aim for similar returns this summer.

On the heels of last season’s experience, Shapiro has a much clearer road map.

“Going into last year, with both me being new to the league and the league being new to independent baseball, it was a double whammy of issues and crises, trying to figure it all out,” he said. “It took us quite some time to get everything structured properly. But if you step back and take a look at ultimately what transpired, we had a great season.

“Going into Year 2, with a lot of those foundational structural problems resolved and more systematic at this point rather than, you know, flying by the seat of our pants, we are going into this with a greater deal of certainty about how things are going to operate.”

Taking the good with the bad

Perhaps the most popular draw for fans during the 2021 season was the Pioneer League’s creation of a home-run-derby style “Knockout Round” that decided games that were tied after nine innings. Upon its announcement prior the season, the Knockout Round made national headlines.

Seventeen games went into the Knockout Round last year; Billings had a league-high seven appearances, while Missoula and Boise each had six. The Knockout Round will return this season.

But offenses in general gave fans plenty to absorb, as teams hit .310 collective, clubbed 861 homers and averaged just under eight runs per game.

With that, though, pitching suffered and nine-inning games labored deep into the night, with many lasting well over three hours and several even eclipsing four hours. The league’s combined ERA was a woeful 6.98, and pitching staffs combined to issue 3,299 walks (an average of nearly nine per game), uncork 966 wild pitches (about three per game) and hit 691 batters (roughly two per game).

Shapiro said the league tried to redress pitching and other game-length issues in the offseason, though he declined to offer specifics.

“The answer to your question is yes, we will address the pace of play, the length of games and the ability to see the ball put in play even more frequently for greater action,” he said.

More league-wide exposure in 2022

That said, Shapiro indicated that the top objectives for the league during the offseason were managing the expansion of the Glacier and Northern Colorado clubs and the implementation of a new weekly highlight and analysis program.

Shapiro said the construction of two new ballparks is ongoing. Flathead Field will be the home park of the Glacier Range team, and Future Legends Complex, the stadium for the Northern Colorado club, and neither will be fully completed until after the season is underway. Both teams will begin their seasons with extended road trips.

Meanwhile, the league has announced the creation of the “PBL Roundup Show,” which will premier Wednesday from Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula, and will stream on YouTube, Facebook and PBLnetwork.com.

The show will be hosted by former big league broadcaster Thom Brennaman (who was let go from his job as the Cincinnati Reds’ play-by-play announcer after he was captured on a hot mic voicing an anti-gay slur during the 2020 season). Brennaman will be joined by ex-major league general manager Bill Bavasi and comedian Joe List.

The first show will include special guest Charles Barkley, a basketball hall of famer and an NBA analyst on TNT.

“We are going to have this wonderful show each week, every Wednesday night, dedicated to talking about minor league baseball, the Pioneer League, and the game in general,” Shapiro said. “That was a big effort that we made during this offseason.”

Tweaked postseason format

Missoula won the 2021 Pioneer League title with a two-games-to-one victory over Boise in the championship series, but the PaddleHeads, who won both the first and second half in the North division and had the league’s best overall record, didn’t have home-field advantage.

It was a postseason quirk that didn’t make sense. Shapiro said it has been rectified, and that the deserving team will now have home field. He also said the divisional playoff rounds, which had a one-game elimination format, are now three-game series.

Aside from that, Shapiro said he expects the league to have similar attendance numbers (on average), and that the expansion into Glacier and Northern Colorado will give the league an added boost.

“I think, again, the addition of two new clubs into great markets is going to do nothing but improve the image of the league and the health of the league,” Shapiro said. “We did have great attendance last year. And again, a lot of people really appreciated the efforts that all of our general managers and owners did to provide affordable, summertime family entertainment that in these community really means something, and really becomes a part of the fabric of the community.”

Shapiro also said the partner league designation has tangible benefits that will continue to pay off.

“While it's a big change from being affiliated, there have been a lot of benefits to being a partner league,” he said. “More than anything it's allowed us to create this very symbiotic and fruitful relationship with the (MLB) Commissioner's Office.”

“We have a direct line of communication with all the major league clubs. We sold 35 players last year, and that's only because we're a partner league. We have branding benefits, marketing benefits. So in the end, the partner league status has been positive. I think we’ve generated some real excitement, and our fans have responded.”

Email Greg Rachac at greg.rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

