BILLINGS — The Boise Hawks (10-16) at Billings Mustangs (13-11) Pioneer League baseball game on Friday at Dehler Park was rained out.

The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Saturday, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

All tickets for Friday’s postponed game may be exchanged at the Dehler Park box office for Saturday’s twin bill or any remaining regular-season Mustangs' home game.

