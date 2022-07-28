Billings Mustangs and Northern Colorado Owlz rained out

GREELEY, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs Pioneer Baseball League game at the Northern Colorado Owlz was washed out on Thursday.
The Mustangs reported in a news release that there was heavy rain in Greeley Wednesday night and precipitation was in the forecast for Thursday afternoon. First pitch was to have been at 4:05 p.m.
The teams have split the first two games of the series.
On Saturday, the first contest will begin at 1 p.m. and the second game is scheduled to occur 30 minutes after the first game ends.
Billings is 29-25 overall and 4-4 in the second half of the season. Northern Colorado is 20-32, 3-4.
Before the twin bill on Saturday, the teams are set to resume the series on Friday at 4:05 p.m. in Greeley.