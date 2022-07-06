Billings Mustangs beat Boise Hawks, begin homestand on solid footing

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs returned to Dehler Park and began a five-game homestand with a 5-4 Pioneer League victory over Boise on Wednesday.

Mason Dinesen's solo home run in the fourth inning provided the Mustangs with the winning margin, as relievers Kelvan Pilot and Hunter DePrimo kept Boise scoreless over the course of the final six frames.

Pilot (3-2) got the win and DePrimo secured a three-inning save, his first of the season.

Crews Taylor hit a three-run homer in the second inning, giving Billings a 5-4 advantage. Gabe Wurtz provided an RBI double for the Mustangs in the bottom half of the first.

Boise scored in the top of the first when Jacob Cruce hit a two-run double. The Hawks tied the game 4-4 in the third on Sean Skelly's run-scoring single.

The teams will play the second game of their five-game set Thursday at Dehler Park beginning at 6:35 p.m.