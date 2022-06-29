Billings Mustangs begin road trip on strong note with rout of Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Billings starter Sean Kiley threw six strong innings and the Mustangs' offense collected five extra-base hits in a 10-1 Pioneer League victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday at UC Health Park.

Kiley (2-0) gave up four hits and struck out one while walking one to lead Billings to a win in the first game of its six-game road series at Rocky Mountain.

Jordan Hovey, Jackson Raper, Gabe Wurtz, Jacob Kline and Mitch Piatnik all had doubles for the Mustangs. Hovey, Raper, Kline and Jordan Barth each drove in two runs.

The Vibes got their only run on a solo home run by Ethan Lopez. Billings relievers Kelvan Pilot, McLain Harris and Hunter DePrimo combined to allow two hits and one run in three innings.

The Mustangs and Vibes play the second game of their series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at UC Health Park.

