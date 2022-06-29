 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Billings Mustangs begin road trip on strong note with rout of Rocky Mountain Vibes

  • 0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Billings starter Sean Kiley threw six strong innings and the Mustangs' offense collected five extra-base hits in a 10-1 Pioneer League victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday at UC Health Park.

Kiley (2-0) gave up four hits and struck out one while walking one to lead Billings to a win in the first game of its six-game road series at Rocky Mountain.

Jordan Hovey, Jackson Raper, Gabe Wurtz, Jacob Kline and Mitch Piatnik all had doubles for the Mustangs. Hovey, Raper, Kline and Jordan Barth each drove in two runs.

The Vibes got their only run on a solo home run by Ethan Lopez. Billings relievers Kelvan Pilot, McLain Harris and Hunter DePrimo combined to allow two hits and one run in three innings.

The Mustangs and Vibes play the second game of their series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at UC Health Park.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News