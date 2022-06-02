 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Mustangs blast Glacier Range Riders again, 13-1

  • 0

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs continued their dominance of the Glacier Ranger Riders with a 13-1 victory in Pioneer League baseball Thursday at Dehler Park.

Gabe Wurtz, Brian Parreira and Jordan Barth all homered for Billings, who defeated Glacier 8-0 in the series opener on Wednesday. Parreira homer was a grand slam in the fourth inning. Billings also benefited from five Glacier errors.

Mustangs starter Yasnier Laureano threw six no-hit innings to earn the win. The Range Riders scored their lone run on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Jalen Garcia hit a two-run double as part of Billings' four-run second inning.

The Mustangs and Range Riders will play the third game of their five-game set Friday at Dehler Park in Billings. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

