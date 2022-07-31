Billings Mustangs bounce back from sweep with win against Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs bounced back from a doubleheader sweep by Northern Colorado with a 9-4 Pioneer League baseball victory on Sunday.

Billings hitters combined for 15 hits in the victory.

Jacob Kline and Abraham Mow each had three hits for the Ponies in the victory. Jackson Raper, Gabe Wurtz and Jordan Barth each picked up a pair of hits.

Billings improved to 30-28 overall and 5-7 in the second half. Northern Colorado fell to 13-23, 6-5.

The Mustangs ended a four-game losing streak to the Owlz, including a pair of walk-off wins in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Northern Colorado won the six-game series, 4-2.

Kelvan Pilot (5-3) earned the win with 5.1 innings of work to start the game and Beaux Bonvillain pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

Billings will entertain the Glacier Range Riders in a four-game series starting on Tuesday at Dehler Park.