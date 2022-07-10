Billings Mustangs close homestand with victory over Boise Hawks

BILLINGS — Jackson Raper's RBI single scored Jalen Garcia in the fifth inning and gave the Billings Mustangs the cushion they needed to beat the Boise Hawks 4-3 on Sunday at Dehler Park.

It was the final game of a five-game series between the Pioneer League teams. The Mustangs travel to Kalispell for a series against the Glacier Range Riders beginning Monday.

Billings scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead, highlighted by a three-run home run by Gabe Wurtz. Juan Teixeira hit an RBI single in the top of the inning to give Boise the early lead.

The Hawks added a run in the fourth on Kobe Lopez's run-scoring hit, and closed the gap in the ninth on Tyler Jorgensen's RBI groundout but got not closer.

Mustangs reliever Foster Pace (3-2) earned the victory while closer Al Pesto picked up his third save.

Garcia, a Billings native, went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored twice for the Mustangs. It was Garcia's team-high sixth triple of the year. Raper had three hits and Jacob Kline also went 2 for 4.

Billings won three of the five games against Boise at Dehler Park. The Mustangs' upcoming series against Glacier is a seven-game set. They are 7-1 so far this season against the Range Riders.

The team will return home July 19 to begin a series against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park. That will be a six-game set.