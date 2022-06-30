 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Mustangs close out Rocky Mountain Vibes for fourth consecutive win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews Taylor delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Billings Mustangs' bullpen closed out the Rocky Mountain Vibes in a 4-3 Pioneer League victory Thursday at UC Health Park.

It was the second straight victory for Billings in its six-game road series versus Rocky Mountain. Game 3 is Friday at 6:30 p.m. at UC Health Park. 

Taylor's single brought home Mason Dinesen to break a 3-3 deadlock. Billings pitchers Beaux Bonvillain, Jack Goonan and Al Pesto combined to allow three hits and no runs in relief in the final 2 2/3 innings. Reliever Foster Pace (2-2) picked up the win.

Dinesen went 2 for 4 and scored three runs. Jalen Garcia had an RBI single in the fifth for Billings. 

The victory was the Mustangs' fourth in a row and the sixth in their last nine games. 

