Billings Mustangs cruise to win over Great Falls Voyagers in 2nd-half opener

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs started the second half of the Pioneer League season with a 5-1 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday at Dehler Park.
Left-hander Elijah Gill (2-0) threw seven strong innings for the Mustangs, giving up one run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked one, marking the third straight game he’s gone at least five innings and given up two runs or fewer.
Great Falls scored first when Riley Jepson came in during a rundown play in the top of the first. That was all the Voyagers got off Gill and relievers Foster Pace and Beaux Bonvillain in a game that lasted just two hours and 15 minutes.
The Mustangs answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Gabe Wurtz and an RBI ground out by Bryce Jackson.
Wurtz finished 2 for 4 and Jackson Raper was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
The teams play again Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
Mustangs’ Bryce Jackson (53) throws to second as Voyagers’ Michael Deeb (14) is caught in a pickle during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs’ Jackson Raper (14) takes off towards first during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Voyagers’ Christopher de Guzman (15) turns a double play during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs’ Bryce Jackson (53) gets an out at first during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Billings Mustangs infielder Jackson Raper heads to the dugout after the National Anthem prior to Tuesday's game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park.
Mustangs’ Mason Dinesen (28) tags out Voyagers’ Christopher de Guzman (15) as de Guzman tries to steal second during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Voyagers’ Riley Jepson (23) gets an out at first during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Voyagers’ Matt Thomas (34) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs’ Gabe Wurtz (22) connects for a two-run double during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs’ Jackson Raper (14) runs to third during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs’ Jackson Raper (14) gets high-fives in the dugout after scoring during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs’ Elijah Gill (19) pitches during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Mustangs outfielder Gabe Wurtz runs towards first base during Tuesday's game against Great Falls at Dehler Park. Billings won, 5-1.
