Billings Mustangs cruise to win over Great Falls Voyagers in 2nd-half opener

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs started the second half of the Pioneer League season with a 5-1 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday at Dehler Park.

Left-hander Elijah Gill (2-0) threw seven strong innings for the Mustangs, giving up one run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked one, marking the third straight game he’s gone at least five innings and given up two runs or fewer.

Great Falls scored first when Riley Jepson came in during a rundown play in the top of the first. That was all the Voyagers got off Gill and relievers Foster Pace and Beaux Bonvillain in a game that lasted just two hours and 15 minutes.

The Mustangs answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Gabe Wurtz and an RBI ground out by Bryce Jackson.

Wurtz finished 2 for 4 and Jackson Raper was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

The teams play again Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.

