Billings Mustangs down Idaho Falls Chukars

BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira hit a two-run homer, Burle Dixon launched a solo home run, and Jalen Garcia hit a three-run double as the Billings Mustangs topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 12-5 in a Pioneer Baseball League game called in the bottom of the seventh due to rain showers Thursday at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs, who finished with 11 hits, scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh before the weather delay.

Teixeira finished 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Dixon was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs and RBIs and Garcia 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

The two teams will meet on Friday at Dehler at 6:35 p.m.