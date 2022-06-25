Billings Mustangs drop both ends of Pioneer League doubleheader to Boise Hawks

BILLINGS — The Boise Hawks won both ends of a Pioneer League doubleheader Saturday at Dehler Park over the Billings Mustangs after Friday's scheduled game between the teams was rained out.

Boise scored five times in the sixth and seventh innings to win the opener 5-2. Raymond Gil's two-run double in the seventh gave the Hawks a four-run lead.

Brian Parreira hit a solo home run for Billings, but Boise starter Kevin Pindel scattered six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk to earn the victory.

In the second game, an 8-6 Boise win, the Mustangs rallied in the sixth inning with a three-run homer by Gabe Wurtz and an RBI triple by Jordan Hovey, but it wasn't enough.

Jacob Cruce had three RBIs for the Hawks, while Haloa Dudoit drove in a pair of runs.

The teams will square off again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Dehler Park.

