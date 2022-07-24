Billings Mustangs earn series split with Great Falls Voyagers

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs manufactured two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 2-0 Pioneer Baseball League victory over the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

With two outs and the bases loaded Jordan Barth hit a grounder by the shortstop for an error, plating Gabe Wurtz and Jacob Kline to give the Ponies a two-run advantage in their half of the seventh.

With the victory the Mustangs (28-24 overall, 3-3 second half) split the six-game series with the Voyagers. Great Falls dropped to 30-23, 3-3.

Elijah Gill pitched the first six innings for Billings, scattering five hits and three walks. He struck out eight and didn't give up any runs.

Reliever Hunter DePrimo (1-1) earned the victory for the Mustangs, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Beaux Bonvillain then relieved and pitched 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings before Al Pesto came on to earn the four-out save. Pesto gave up one hit and struck out two.

Great Falls starting pitcher Tanner Brown worked the first five innings, limiting the Ponies to a pair of hits. He didn't issue any walks and fanned seven. According to a Mustangs' press release, Brown was making his pro debut.

Overall, 2,143 fans were in attendance for the two-hour and 19-minute game.

Billings is at the Northern Colorado Owlz (19-31, 2-3) for six games beginning on Tuesday.