Billings Mustangs end first half with victory over Glacier Range Riders

KALISPELL — Outfielder Crews Taylor doubled, homered and drove in four runs Sunday as the Billings Mustangs ended the first half of the Pioneer League season with an 8-5 win over the Glacier Range Riders.

The Mustangs finished the first half with a 25-21 record. Glacier wound up 17-30.

The second half of the season will get underway on Tuesday night.

Taylor doubled in a run in the second inning and hit a three-run homer in the fourth.

Billings led 6-2 after four innings.

Brian Parreiro doubled twice in going 3 for 3 at the plate.

Jalen Garcia, Taylor, and Bryce Jackson collected two hits apiece for the Mustangs.

Sam Linscott stroked three hits for the Range Riders, including a double.

Reliever Darrien Ragins (2-1), who entered the game in the fourth inning, pitched 2.2 innings and got the win.

Glacier won the seven-game series 4-3. Billings won the last two outings.

The Mustangs will begin the second half on Tuesday evening by hosting the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Designated hitter Jackson Raper hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Saturday night to elevate the Mustangs to a 2-1 victory over the Range Riders.

Raper's homer snapped a 1-1 tie.

Raper and teammate Jacob Kline both batted 2 of 4. Raper had a double to go along with his home run.

Billings scored a run in the first inning on a single by Kline.

Glacier tied the game in the fifth on a double by Livingstone Morris.

Reliever Beaux Bonvillain (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Billings.

.