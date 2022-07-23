Billings Mustangs end three-game skid against Great Falls Voyagers

BILLINGS — Second baseman Jacob Kline was a single short of hitting for the cycle Saturday night, but his Billings Mustangs broke a three-game losing streak to the visiting Great Falls Voyagers with a 7-3 victory in Pioneer League play at Dehler Park.

Kline doubled in the second inning, hit a solo home run in the fourth, tripled in the sixth and reached base on an error in the eighth.

He batted 3 for 4 with an RBI. Kline scored twice.

Teammates Jalen Garcia and Crews Taylor also homered for the Mustangs (27-24).

Garcia hit a two-run shot in the first inning, while Taylor's two-run homer came in the fourth inning.

Garcia batted 3 for 4.

The Mustangs led the Voyagers (30-22) 7-2 after four innings.

Riley Jepson and Breydon Daniels had doubles for Great Falls. Daniels finished with three hits.

Foster Pace (4-2), who pitched four innings in relief, was the winning pitcher. He allowed two hits, no earned runs and struck out two after relieving starter McLain Harris, who lasted three innings.

The Mustangs and Voyagers will conclude their six-game series on Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. start.

Great Falls leads the series 3-2.