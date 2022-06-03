Billings Mustangs game suspended Friday night by heavy rain

BILLINGS — Friday night's Pioneer League baseball game at Dehler Park, involving the Billings Mustangs and Glacier Range Riders, was suspended by heavy rain after two innings of play.

The suspended game will be concluded to its full nine innings on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:30 p.m., the Mustangs said in a press release.

A second seven-inning contest will follow around 30 minutes after the first game is over.

All tickets from Friday night's game can be used for a future home game. Saturday's games will also be part of a single-admission doubleheader.

Billings led 3-0 on Friday night before the rain came.

