The Billings Mustangs let an early lead fade away as the Glacier Range Riders won the first matchup in a three-game series by a 15-6 scoreline Thursday at Dehler Park.

Billings (18-22 overall) has now lost three of its past four, stuck in neutral while currently in third place in the Pioneer League North Division.

The Mustangs led 4-2 after the first inning, answering the Range Riders' (23-15) two-run top half with an effective bottom half. But Glacier eventually got the score to a 6-6 tie by the end of the fourth, then scored nine unanswered runs the rest of the way — including seven in the eighth — to pull away comfortably.

It didn't stop Billings' Gabe Wurtz from having a monster evening at the plate, however, going 4 for 5 with a two-run home run in the fourth, which proved to be the Ponies' final runs of the game. Catcher Brady West additionally had a bases-loaded double in the first to drive in three, though no other Mustangs were able to record a RBI.

Billings' pitchers struggled, allowing together as many hits as walks (12) as McLain Harris (2-3) recorded the loss. Starter Jared Kengott was pulled after allowing five earned runs off of six hits in four innings.

Glacier's Cameron Repetti (1-0), the first man out of the bullpen in relief for Range Riders starter Jack White (three innings, four hits, four runs allowed, six strikeouts), picked up the win.

Range Riders first baseman Benjamin Fitzgerald lit the Mustangs' staff up for five RBIs off of three hits, two of them doubles. Gabe Howell and Dean Miller both homered for Glacier, as well.

Billings will meet Glacier again at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park.