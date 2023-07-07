The Billings Mustangs gave up a three-run lead and dropped their third straight game in the process as the Glacier Range Riders defeated the Ponies 9-4 on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Billings (18-23 overall) has struggled in its past five games, losing four in that stretch against the Pioneer League North Division's top two teams, the first-place Missoula PaddleHeads and Glacier (24-15).

The Mustangs' start to Friday's game appeared promising as Tyler Wilber and Mikey Edie each drove in runs in the bottom of the first inning, then Connor Denning smacked a solo home run to right field in the third to give the Ponies a 3-0 cushion.

But the Range Riders used the momentum gained from catcher Matt Clayton's RBI single in the fourth to erupt for a four-run fifth and take the lead, which they ended up never losing. Glacier added four more runs across the seventh and eighth innings to strengthen its lead, with Billings' final run in the ninth being for naught in terms of the game's end result.

Denning was productive on offense, going 3 for 4 at the plate with a RBI and three runs, but outside of the Ponies' three-run first, the bats were held mostly at bay.

Billings starter Luke Trueman went 4 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs off of seven hits. The Range Riders' Jonathan Pintaro went seven innings while allowing three runs off of seven hits and striking out six to get the pitching win.

Clayton tagged the Mustangs' pitchers for three hits and four RBIs in all, while Glacier shortstop Gabe Howell hit a home run (a two-run blast in the fifth inning) against Billings for the second straight game, as well. Second baseman Mason Dinesen additionally added a pair of RBIs.

The Mustangs will attempt to close their series with Glacier on a high at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park before embarking on a nine-game road trip.