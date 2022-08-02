Billings Mustangs go long to win opener of homestand with Glacier Range Riders

BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia, Gabe Wurtz and Brian Parreira homered, Kenny Serwa gave up one earned run and the Billings Mustangs defeated Glacier 5-2 on Tuesday to win the first game of a four-game homestand at Dehler Park.

Wurtz homered over the center field wall in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game 1-1. Garcia hit a solo shot to right to give Billings the lead in the fourth.

Parreira's home run, also a solo blast, flew over the right field barrier in the sixth as the Mustangs took a 5-1 lead.

Crews Taylor hit an RBI single for Billings in the fourth. Earlier in that inning, Mason Dinesen drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jacob Kline.

Serwa (1-1) allowed four hits and one earned run through five innings. He struck out three and didn't allow a walk.

Serwa was relieved by McLain Harris, who gave way to Hunter DePrimo in the ninth. DePrimo earned his third save.

Glacier starter Noah Barros (6-5) took the loss. Barros gave up four hits and four earned runs while striking out four and walking three.

The Range Riders grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Ben McConnell scored on a double-play ground ball. They added another run in the seventh when Livingston Morris came around on an error.

The Mustangs and Range Riders will square off again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.