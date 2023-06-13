The Billings Mustangs won their second straight game and third of their past four by winning the first of a three-game homestand against the Great Falls Voyagers by a 5-2 scoreline Tuesday at Dehler Park.

Billings (6-13 overall) has had a solid run of form since its recently-ended nine-game losing streak, getting off to a strong start in its first of six games in a row — three in Billings, three in Great Falls — to come against the Voyagers (5-12).

The Ponies only had a total of five hits for the game, but made those opportunities count. Catcher Trevor Johnson blasted a three-run home run in the second inning, followed up by a two-run blast from designated hitter Luke Fennelly in the fourth.

Both homers were off of Great Falls starter Tyler Naumann, who went all eight innings with just one of his runs allowed being earned. Meanwhile, Billings starter Karan Patel was effective in six innings of work, allowing just the two runs (both in the sixth) off of five hits while striking out two.

The Mustangs' bullpen then threw three scoreless innings with three different relievers to hold the lead with closer Tyler Statler, who pitched the ninth, picking up his second save of the season in the process.

Collin Runge and Ryan McCarthy had the RBIs on the night for the Voyagers, who slipped to last place in the Pioneer League North Division with the defeat.

Billings will attempt to extend its winning run to three games as it welcomes Great Falls again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Dehler Park.