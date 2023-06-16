GREAT FALLS — The Billings Mustangs' four-game winning streak came to an end Friday night as the Great Falls Voyagers scored in seven of a possible eight innings as part of a 15-4 rout.

Billings (8-14 overall) had won all three games against the Voyagers (6-14) played earlier in the week at Dehler Park, but when the six-game series shifted to Great Falls beginning Friday, the Voyagers started their homestand with victory.

Great Falls scored two runs in the first inning and didn't slow down much from there, only failing to send at least one runner home in the third inning. The hosts peppered the Ponies for 16 hits in all, with a pair of outfielders — Riley Jepson and Ryan McCarthy — recording three hits apiece.

Mustangs starter Jared Kengott allowed six earned runs off of nine hits before being pulled after four innings. Billings' pitching staff as a whole struggled with control, throwing 10 walks in all across four hurlers.

Billings' lineup tried making dents in the deficit to little avail, though four different players (Taylor Lomack, Gabe Wurtz, Luke Trueman and Casey Harford) recorded RBIs. In addition, Wurtz and Trueman had multiple hits.

The Mustangs will attempt to bounce back in Great Falls when they rematch with the Voyagers at 7 p.m. Saturday.