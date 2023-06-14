The Billings Mustangs withstood a late-game surge from the Great Falls Voyagers to win 8-5 on Wednesday at Dehler Park, picking up their third straight victory in the process.

Billings (7-13 overall) is on its biggest win streak of the season thus far and has won four of its past five games. Great Falls (5-13) dropped its seventh consecutive game, the longest ongoing losing streak in the Pioneer League.

The Mustangs' offense looked strong, scoring runs in five different innings and fighting back from a 5-3 deficit after the Voyagers scored all of their runs in the top of the seventh inning. From that point forward, Billings scored two runs in the bottom half to tie the game at 5-5 before a three-run eighth inning saw the Ponies get the boost they needed to pick up the victory.

Connor Denning and Luke Fennelly each had three RBIs for a game-high, with Denning getting his via a critical go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth that propelled the Mustangs into the lead. Fennelly picked up his RBIs on a third-inning double and a seventh-inning, two-RBI single. Tyler Wilber had the other RBI recorded on the night for Billings as part of a 3 for 4 outing at the plate.

Mustangs starter Jalen Evans threw five innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits, but reliever McLain Harris allowed the five runs (three earned) in 1 1/3 innings immediately after as Billings' hopes to win were in danger. But Keagan McGinnis, Omar Sanchez and Tyler Statler (who picked up the save) righted the ship out of the bullpen to get the hosts their third straight.

Billy Hancock (two) and Brad Demco recorded Great Falls' RBIs in the game, with Hancock starting the Voyagers' seventh-inning rally with a triple. Pitchers Shane Gustafson and Josh Gainer combined to allow 11 hits.

Billings will attempt to keep its recent hot streak going in its homestand finale against the Voyagers before the latter half of the six-game series goes to Great Falls this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.