Billings Mustangs hold on to beat Glacier Range Riders

KALISPELL — Jalen Garcia hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and the Billings Mustangs hung on despite Dean Miller’s two homers to end a three-game losing streak with a 10-9 Pioneer League win over the Glacier Range Riders Thursday night.

Garcia’s homer broke a 4-4 tie and was one of three hit by the Mustangs. Billings (23-20) and Glacier (16-28) play again Friday night.

Jackson Raper homered and tripled as part of a 3-for-5 performance for the Mustangs. Bryce Jackson also went deep for Billings. Jackson and Garcia both finished with two RBIs.

Miller hit a solo home run in the second to counter Raper’s solo shot in the top half of the inning, and then hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to get the Riders within one run.

But Al Pesto, who was handed back-to-back losses on Tuesday and Wednesday, came on to get the final out and earn his fourth save. Beau Bonvillain (2-1), the third of six Mustangs pitchers, allowed one hit in 1.1 innings and earned the in.

Glacier’s Tanner Solomon (0-3) was tagged with the loss. Miller finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored, and Justin Mazzone went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

The teams combined for 26 hits.

Elsewhere in the Pioneer League, the Missoula PaddleHeads clinched the North Division’s first-half title with a road win at Great Falls Wednesday night. The PaddleHeads qualified for the postseason for winning the first half. The second half of the season begins on Tuesday.