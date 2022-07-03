Billings Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman earns 1,500 professional victory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Billings Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman earned his 1,500th career professional victory as the Ponies defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 6-3 in Pioneer League baseball on Saturday at UC Health Park in front of 1,216 fans.

The 69-year-old Riggleman, hired to manage the Mustangs in the offseason, arrived in the Magic City with more than 1,600 games as a major league manager. Overall, prior to coming to Billings, Riggleman had been a professional manager, coach, or instructor for more than 40 years.

On Sunday, the Mustangs (18-15) lost 11-7 to the Vibes (10-23) as Rocky Mountain scored a combined seven runs over the seventh and eighth innings.

In their victory on Saturday, Mason Dinesen drove in four runs, highlighted by a three-run triple in the sixth. Former Billings Scarlet and MSU Billings Yellowjacket Jalen Garcia hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Mustangs. Overall, Garcia batted 3 for 5. Catcher Brian Parreira was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and third baseman Jordan Barth was 2 for 3 with a run.

Jean Correa earned the win for Billings on Saturday. He improved to 4-0 by throwing the first six innings and holding the Vibes to four hits and two runs (both earned). He walked two and struck out four.

In the the 11-7 setback on Sunday, Jordan Hovey, Jacob Kline, Jackson Raper and Parreira each had two hits for the Mustangs. Garcia drove in two runs as a pinch hitter with a single in the seventh to put Billings up 6-4.

The two teams will wrap up a six-game series on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0