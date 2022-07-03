 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman earns 1,500th professional victory

Billings Mustangs vs. Black Sox

Billings Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman earned his 1,500th professional victory on Saturday. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Billings Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman earned his 1,500th career professional victory as the Ponies defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 6-3 in Pioneer League baseball on Saturday at UC Health Park in front of 1,216 fans.

The 69-year-old Riggleman, hired to manage the Mustangs in the offseason, arrived in the Magic City with more than 1,600 games as a major league manager. Overall, prior to coming to Billings, Riggleman had been a professional manager, coach, or instructor for more than 40 years.

On Sunday, the Mustangs (18-15) lost 11-7 to the Vibes (10-23) as Rocky Mountain scored a combined seven runs over the seventh and eighth innings.

In their victory on Saturday, Mason Dinesen drove in four runs, highlighted by a three-run triple in the sixth. Former Billings Scarlet and MSU Billings Yellowjacket Jalen Garcia hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Mustangs. Overall, Garcia batted 3 for 5. Catcher Brian Parreira was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and third baseman Jordan Barth was 2 for 3 with a run.

People are also reading…

Jean Correa earned the win for Billings on Saturday. He improved to 4-0 by throwing the first six innings and holding the Vibes to four hits and two runs (both earned). He walked two and struck out four.

In the the 11-7 setback on Sunday, Jordan Hovey, Jacob Kline, Jackson Raper and Parreira each had two hits for the Mustangs. Garcia drove in two runs as a pinch hitter with a single in the seventh to put Billings up 6-4.

The two teams will wrap up a six-game series on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

