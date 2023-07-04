The Billings Mustangs picked up a Fourth of July win over the Pioneer League-leading Missoula PaddleHeads on Tuesday at Dehler Park, with Connor Denning bringing the fireworks as he blasted a home run for the hosts in a 5-2 victory.

Billings (18-20 overall) bounced back from a 6-0 shutout, series-opening loss to Missoula (28-10) on Monday to get closer to the .500 mark, remaining in third place in the Pioneer's North Division in the process.

Denning, batting leadoff in the designated hitter role Tuesday, had a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning — his team-leading seventh of the season — to help the Ponies respond well to a two-run top half from the PaddleHeads.

A RBI single in the fourth from Billings first baseman Jason Ajamian then evened the score at 2-2, but a three-run fifth propelled the Mustangs in front as second baseman Wyatt Crenshaw drove in two on a base hit, then shortstop Luke Fennelly brought in Crenshaw with a RBI single of his own later in the inning.

Billings starter Cam Tullar (3-1) was effective on the bump, getting the win as he threw five innings and allowed two runs on just four hits while striking out seven. The Mustangs' bullpen then backed him up with four innings of shutout ball against the Pioneer's highest scoring team, with Trevor Jackson, Hunter Schilperoort and Tyler Statler (who notched his sixth save of the year) allowing just four hits between them the rest of the way.

Fennelly and outfielders Gabe Wurtz and Taylor Lomack each had multiple hits for the Mustangs, who had 10 hits in all as they helped contribute to Missoula starter Connor Schultz's first loss of the season (4-1). Second baseman Patrick Chung and designated hitter Dondrei Hubbard each had multiple hits for the PaddleHeads.

Billings closes its three-game series with Missoula at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Dehler Park.