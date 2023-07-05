The Billings Mustangs let a chance to pick up a home series win over the Missoula PaddleHeads slip as the visitors tagged the Ponies for 13 hits in a 10-1 victory Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Billings (18-21 overall) beat the Pioneer League-leading PaddleHeads (29-10) on Tuesday, but it wasn't able to string two wins together in a row against the current top seed in the North Division.

Missoula scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, letting the Mustangs answer with a single run in the bottom half, then never again for the rest of the game.

PaddleHeads starter Izzy Fuentes (4-0) improved his unbeaten record on the mound, going six innings while allowing just the one run with five hits and strikeouts each. Relievers Liu Fuenmayor and John LaRossa then combined from the bullpen to allow just one Billings hit across the final three innings.

Billings starter Pat Maybach went eight innings, though allowed six earned runs off of nine hits in the process. Reliever Nate Jenkins pitched the ninth inning, allowing three earned runs off of four hits in his frame of work.

Right fielder Jakob Guenther had a monster night for Missoula, going 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs as his two-run homer came in the eighth. Designated hitter Jacob Kline added in three hits and two RBIs of his own, and first baseman Dondrei Hubbard joined them in being productive at the plate with a two-hit, two-RBI performance.

Shortstop Tyler Wilber had the Ponies' only RBI, driving in Gabe Wurtz with a base hit in the first. Wurtz, with three hits, had half of Billings' six in total for the game, but no further runs followed for the hosts.

The Mustangs welcome the Glacier Range Riders next for a three-game home series starting at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Dehler Park.