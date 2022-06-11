Billings Mustangs, Missoula PaddleHeads to play Sunday doubleheader after rain out

BILLINGS — Saturday’s Pioneer League baseball game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park was postponed due to an afternoon rain storm.

The game was scheduled to be the opener of a three-game series between the clubs.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Missoula and Billings will play two seven-inning games starting at 1:05 p.m.

The PaddleHeads are 9-6 and sit in third place in the North Division. They have won four games in a row, including a recent sweep of the Mustangs in Missoula. The Mustangs (7-6) are in fourth place in the division.

