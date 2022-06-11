 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Mustangs, Missoula PaddleHeads to play Sunday doubleheader after rain out

  • 0

BILLINGS — Saturday’s Pioneer League baseball game between the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park was postponed due to an afternoon rain storm.

The game was scheduled to be the opener of a three-game series between the clubs.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Missoula and Billings will play two seven-inning games starting at 1:05 p.m.

The PaddleHeads are 9-6 and sit in third place in the North Division. They have won four games in a row, including a recent sweep of the Mustangs in Missoula. The Mustangs (7-6) are in fourth place in the division.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News