Billings Mustangs post fourth shutout of season in victory over Glacier Range Riders

BILLINGS — Starter Patrick Maybach and three relievers combined to shut out the Glacier Range Riders in the Billings Mustangs' 6-0 victory in Pioneer League baseball Wednesday at Dehler Park.

Maybach (1-2) gave up six hits thorough 5 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. He gave way to Foster Pace in the sixth, who allowed one hit. Darrien Ragins also surrendered one hit before Al Pesto pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Crews Taylor went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and hit a solo home run for the Mustangs. Jalen Garcia had two RBIs, stole a base and scored a run. Jordan Hovey and Andrew Fernandez each doubled.

Ben McConnell, Brody Wofford and Eddie McCabe had two hits apiece for Glacier.

The teams will play the third game of their four-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.