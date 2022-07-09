Billings Mustangs rally, but Boise Hawks take Pioneer League win in the knockout round

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Boise’s Jacob Cruce hit four home runs in the second knockout round to send the Hawks to a 7-6 Pioneer League baseball victory Saturday night at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs’ Crews Taylor hit just one knockout homer after each team was shut out in the first round. It was the second time in three games the teams had to go to the knockout round.

Both teams had big innings during regulation. The Hawks erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Mustangs starter Sean Kiley cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He hit two batters and walked two more, including Frankie Jezioro to force in Boise’s first run. Tyler Jorgensen followed with a bases-clearing double, and the Hawks led 4-1.

Juan Teixeira then drove in Jorgensen with an RBI single, and Kiley’s night was done. Reliever Kelvan Pilot gave up a run-scoring single to Cruce before finally ending the Hawks’ fifth-inning onslaught.

Taylor led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, his eighth of the season, to stake the Mustangs to an early lead. But Boise starter Brayden Spears didn’t allow much after that, giving up just that one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out six.

The Mustangs, though, rallied in the ninth after seven scoreless innings. Jordan Hovey and Jackson Raper both hit two-run singles, and Jacob Kline added his own RBI hit to tie the score 6-6 to send the game to the knockout stage.

Boise (15-25) and Billings (21-17) wrap up their series Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. start at Dehler Park.