Billings Mustangs rally comes up short against Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Mustangs were held to two hits through seven innings, and a five-run rally came up short as Billings took a 6-5 Pioneer League road loss to the Northern Colorado Owlz on Friday.

The Mustangs trailed 3-0 before Jordan Barth and Jacob Kline hit solo home runs in the top of the eighth to close the deficit to one run.

The Owlz (4-4 second half) tacked on three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning before Andrew Fernandez hit a three-run shot in the ninth to again get the Mustangs (4-5) within one. Billings got the tying run to second base before Christian Griffin struck out Barth and got Crews Taylor on a ground out to end the game.

Owlz starter Kida De La Cruz (2-4) allowed one hit over five innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Brandon Crosby and Matthew Turner drove in two runs each for the Owlz, who had 11 hits. Crosby hit two doubles and Turner tripled.

The teams play a doubleheader Saturday to make up for Thursday’s postponed game. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.