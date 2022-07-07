Billings Mustangs rally in ninth, beat Boise Hawks with home run in Knockout Round

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs rallied to tie their game against Boise on Thursday and then won it in the Knockout Round in front of 2,236 fans at Dehler Park.

After Boise's Jacob Cruce failed to hit one out on his five swings in the first round of the home run derby, the Mustangs' Bryce Jackson ended it when he blasted one deep over the right-field wall to secure a 9-8 victory.

Jackson Raper hit the second of his two home runs with one out in the bottom of the ninth to tie it 8-8 and send the game into the Knockout session.

During the regulation portion of the game, Boise scored early and often. Ryan Walstad hit a solo homer in the first and Juan Teixeira connected for a two-run shot in the third as Boise took a 4-0 lead.

The Mustangs answered in the third with a three-run shot by Raper, but the Hawks got four more in the fourth. Billings chipped away again in the sixth when Jordan Hovey lifted a two-run homer over the fence in right field.

The teams will play again Friday at Dehler Park beginning at 6:35 p.m.