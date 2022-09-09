 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Mustangs slug their way past Idaho Falls Chukars

  • 0

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs totaled 19 hits en route to a 14-6 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball play Friday at Dehler Park.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Mustangs. 

Jordan Hovey homered for Billings and batted 3 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs. His round-tripper was a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Burle Dixon, Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth also had three hits for the Ponies (53-40). Idaho Falls fell to 47-48.

Ethan McRae (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Billings. He started the game and threw the first five innings, giving up six hits and five runs (three earned). He walked three and struck out two. Closer Beaux Bonvillain pitched the last two innings, allowing two hits and a run (earned).

The playoff-bound Mustangs close the regular season Saturday at Dehler Park against Idaho Falls with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

