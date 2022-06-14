Billings Mustangs spoil Glacier Range Riders' first home game in rain-shortened contest

KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders opened their new ballpark Tuesday, but the Billings Mustangs made sure it wasn't a celebratory night.

Billings native Jalen Garcia homered and drove in six runs as the Mustangs christened Flathead Field with a 9-4, rain-shortened win.

The Range Riders, an expansion team in the Pioneer League, played their first game at their new home after 17 consecutive road games. The game was called after six innings due to rain.

Garcia hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Jackson Raper also hit a home run for Billings in the first inning as the Mustangs took an early 2-0 lead.

Billings improved to 8-8. The Range Riders fell to 7-11.

The teams will face each other again Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Kalispell.

