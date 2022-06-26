Billings Mustangs starting pitcher Jean Correa takes no-hitter into the eighth inning in 8-1 win

BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs starting pitcher Jean Correa had a no-hitter through seven innings in a 8-1 Pioneer League baseball win over the Boise Hawks Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

Correa, a 6-foot-1 right-hander, started the eighth inning when he hit Raymond Gil with a pitch. Ryan Walstad would then stroke a single for the Hawks' first hit of the contest. After Walstad's base hit, Correa was relieved by Kelvan Pilot and according to a press release on the Mustangs' website the crowd of 2,103 at Dehler gave him a nice round of applause.

Overall, Correa (3-0) allowed one hit and one run (unearned) and didn't walk a batter. He struck out four. He also hit a batter in the first frame but a double play ended the inning, helping him sit down 19 consecutive hitters.

Behind Correa's pitching the Mustangs bounced back from a doubleheader sweep by Boise on Saturday.

Pilot retired the three batters he faced and Beaux Bonvillain then had a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to seal the win and a combined one-hitter for the Mustangs (14-13). Boise dropped to 12-17.

Leadoff batter Crews Taylor finished 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs for Billings. Jordan Hovey, the second batter in the lineup for the Ponies, was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.

Billings shortstop Jordan Barth batted 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and Mitch Piatnik was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Billings had two extra-base hits as Hovey doubled and Piatnik tripled.

The Mustangs and Hawks will conclude their seven-game series Monday at Dehler Park at 6:35 p.m.

