Billings Mustangs stretch winning streak to seven

BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia led off the seventh inning with a home run and the Billings Mustangs stretched their winning streak to seven games with an 8-2 win over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park on Sunday.

Garcia, a former Billings Scarlets and Montana State Billings standout, finished 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Mustangs (7-3).

Mitch Piatnik also had a three-hit day for the Ponies, batting 3 for 5 while scoring a pair of runs.

Overall, the Mustangs totaled 14 hits with Nick Ultsch (2-5) and Jordan Barth (2-3) also having multi-hit days in front of a crowd of 1,692. Ultsch plated a pair of runners and scored once.

Ultsch, Jacob Kline, Brian Parreira and Tristan Peterson all doubled for Billings.

Ryan Cash homered in the third inning and Dean Miller in the fourth as the Range Riders (5-6) built a 2-0 lead.

Parreira doubled down the right-field line in the fourth to bring home Gabe Wurtz and the Mustangs cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Mustangs scored three times in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Piatnik crossed the plate when Wurtz grounded out to short and Ultsch later doubled to left-center field, scoring Garcia and Jackson Raper.

Overall, Billings used five pitchers and held Glacier to six hits.

Mustangs starting pitcher Sean Kiley worked the first three innings, giving up a pair of hits and a run, which was earned. He walked one and fanned four. Foster Pace (1-0) relieved and was credited with the win. Pace pitched the next two innings and allowed one hit and another run (earned). He walked one and struck out three.

Beaux Bonvillain was the third Mustangs pitcher of the day and he tossed 1.1 innings, and held Glacier to a hit while striking out three. Jack Goonan (1.2 innings, 1 hits, 0 runs) and Kenny Stewart (1, 1, 0) were the final two Billings pitchers.

Range Riders starting hurler Noah Barros (1-1) threw six innings and gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned). In taking the loss, Barros didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Mustangs defense didn't commit an error, while Glacier made three miscues during the two-hour, 54-minute game.

The Mustangs are off Monday and Tuesday and travel to Missoula (6-6) for a three-game set beginning Wednesday.

