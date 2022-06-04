Billings Mustangs sweep Glacier, winning streak at 6 games

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs upped their winning streak to six games on Saturday night by sweeping the Glacier Range Riders in a Pioneer League baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (6-3) won the nine-inning opening game 16-8 as designated hitter Gabe Wurtz homered in his fifth consecutive game.

The game was the completion of Friday's contest which was suspended after two innings due to heavy rain.

In the seven-inning second game, the Mustangs triumphed 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh when Jackson Raper's fielder's choice scored Crews Taylor with the winning run.

Raper just beat the throw to first base as the Range Riders (5-5) tried for an inning-ending double play.

Taylor and Mitch Piatnik homered for the winners. Wurtz hit a double.

In the opener, the 6-foot-4 Wurtz batted 2 for 5 for the Mustangs, including two RBIs and two runs scored.

He has six home runs in the team's first nine games.

Billings stroked 16 hits overall in the first game of the doubleheader, with Nick Ultsch also hitting a home run.

Teammate Taylor doubled twice, while Jordan Barth, Jacob Kline and Raper tripled.

Kline and Ultsch had three hits apiece. Jalen Garcia, Ultsch and Raper drove in three runs each.

Billings fell behind 5-3 before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth and five more in the last of the eighth.

The Mustangs called on seven pitchers, with middle reliever Beaux Bonvillain (1-0) getting the win.

Brandon Trammell homered for Glacier, Ben McConnell doubled and had three RBIs.

In the second game, Billings again fell behind 5-3 before rallying in the final two innings.

Reliever Al Pesto, who pitched the seventh inning, won his first game of the season.

The Mustangs had just five hits, but three were for extra bases.

Taylor, Piatnik, Raper, Ultsch and Barth had RBIs.

The five-game series with Glacier will conclude on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 start.

