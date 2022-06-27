Billings Mustangs thump Boise Hawks in series finale

BILLINGS — Crews Taylor, Jordan Hovey and Jalen Garcia homered Monday night as the Billings Mustangs beat the Boise Hawks 11-3 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

Taylor, Hovey, Garcia, Jackson Raper and Brian Parreiro also doubled for the Mustangs (15-13). Garcia batted in three runs, while Taylor and Hovey had two RBI apiece.

Billings, which won the seven-game series 4-3, jumped ahead quickly in the series finale by pushing home seven runs in the first three innings.

Hovey had a two-run homer in the first inning and Garcia supplied a solo shot. Taylor's solo homer came in the third inning.

The Mustangs finished with 14 hits. The Hawks (12-18) had 10.

Carcia and Taylor batted 3 for 5 for Billings. Hovey went 3 for 4.

Jordan Schulefand, Tyler Jorgensen and Jacob Cruce doubled for the Hawks.

The Mustangs will take Tuesday night off before beginning a six-game road trip to Colorado with a game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday night.

