Billings Mustangs' Yasnier Laureano keeping Pioneer League hitters at bay

BILLINGS — Yasnier Laureano took a chance on one of the Pioneer League tryout camps and the Billings Mustangs took a chance on Laureano.

It’s worked out for both so far.

Laureano, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, has dazzled in his four starts this season. In a league dominated by 4-plus ERAs, Laureano has thrown to a league-leading 2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings.

He joined the Mustangs toward the end of last season when he had a 3.80 in 23.2 innings.

It all started when a player he knew for the Great Falls Voyagers posted an Instagram story promoting a tryout camp in Ogden, Utah.

“I talked to a couple people and they told me it was a good opportunity for me and I decided to come,” Laureano said Tuesday afternoon before the Mustangs opened a seven-game home stand against the Boise Hawks. “I felt I was ready.”

The Mustangs selected Laureano from the camp and put him on the roster. He worked out of the bullpen and as a starter, and returned this season with the hopes of starting exclusively.

He missed his scheduled first start due to illness, but when he was able to take his turn, he shined. He threw six hitless innings June 2 against Glacier, and has been steady since.

A big difference this season, Laureano said, is an improved curveball to go along with a fastball that sits 90-94 mph.

Laureano graduated high school in Anderson, South Carolina, and then took two years off after high school. He landed at NAIA Tennessee Wesleyan for a season following some time at McCook Community College in Nebraska.

He had two years of eligibility remaining at TWU, but figured it was time to move on.

“I was 23 (years old) and I felt kind of awkward to be in school,” Laureano, now 24, said. “So I decided to come here and try this out, take a different road.”

Independent ball isn’t the easier road, of course, especially for a pitcher in the Pioneer League. In just a season-and-a-half since being jettisoned as an affiliated rookie-level league, the Pioneer League has already been labeled a “hitter’s league.”

It’s a well-earned reputation.

Going into Tuesday’s games, the league featured 10 hitters above .400, including league-leader Jalen Garcia of Billings (.462).

Meanwhile, only nine pitchers total even qualify for the ERA lead (pitchers must have 1.0 inning pitched per team game to qualify). Laureano is the only sub-4.00 ERA pitcher on the list.

The league’s reputation doesn’t faze him, though. Laureano doesn’t even give it a second thought.

“I just do what I can do,” he said. “It’s known for being a hitter’s league, but at the same time, I know if I pitch well here, if I get outs here, I’ll have good numbers wherever I go.

“So I don’t think about this being a hitter’s league. I don’t care about that. You know, if it is a hitter’s league, you’re not getting them from me.”

Hearing himself say that brought a hearty chuckle from Laureano. But why not? So far this season, he’s having the last laugh.

Have a week, Jalen Garcia

When Jalen Garcia checked his phone following a 5 for 5 performance Friday night in Great Falls, he saw a text from his father.

His dad pointed out Garcia hadn’t had a night like that since his American Legion days playing for the Billings Scarlets in a game against Missoula.

“I think he was right,” Garcia said. “I was like, shoot, I do remember that.”

Friday night was just one part of a stellar week for the Mustangs outfielder, who was named Tuesday as the Pioneer League co-player of the week for the week of June 13-19.

Garcia, a Billings native who also played for MSU Billings and is in his second season with the Mustangs, went 21 for 36 (.538) and had three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 RBIs in eight games. Twice in that stretch Garcia had games with a career-high six RBIs, and he hit his first career grand slam Sunday against the Voyagers.

In the three-game series against Great Falls, Garcia had 13 hits in 17 at-bats and drove in nine runs.

Garcia, who hit .349 with a team-high 16 home runs for the Mustangs last season while winning the league's Rookie of the Year award, originally signed with a team in Cancun of the Mexican League for this season. But that deal fell through, and he’s picked up where he left off in the Pioneer League.

“Especially being a guy from last year, I just know how long of a season it is,” he said. “You just have to bring it every day, every at-bat. You have to find something that’s going to keep you steady.

“You just keep trying new things when things aren’t going well. Try a new stance, try your hands a little lower, a different approach. Find something that works and then you just keep doing that.”

In addition to his league-high .462 batting average, Garcia was tied for second in the league with 42 hits to go along with his four home runs and 28 RBIs.

Garcia shared the player of the week award with Missoula first baseman Jayson Newman.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

