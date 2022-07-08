Boise Hawks end losing streak, Billings Mustangs' winning streak with 3-1 victory

BILLINGS — Boise starter Kevin Pindel threw seven solid innings and the Hawks took advantage of four Billings Mustangs errors in a 3-1 Pioneer League win Friday night at Dehler Park.

All three of Boise’s runs were unearned, and the win ended a five-game losing streak for the Hawks (14-25). Billings (21-16) saw a three-game winning streak halted.

Mustangs starter Elijah Gill got the first two outs in the bottom of the sixth before an error allowed Jordan Rathbone to reach base. One batter later, and with reliever Pearson McMahan in the game, Trevor Minder lifted a homer down the left-field line to put Boise in front 2-1.

McMahan was charged with an earned run for Minder’s homer, but Minder’s run also is recorded statistically as an unearned run for the Mustangs’ team pitching line.

Boise tacked on another unearned run on a two-out RBI single by Jacob Cruce in the seventh inning.

Jacob Kline’s RBI single in the third inning gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead and was the rare blemish on Pindel’s night. Pindel allowed six hits in his seven innings, striking out 10 and walking none. Noah McBride and Michael Cabeza combined to throw the final two innings, with Cabeza picking up the save. The Hawks' trio combined to strike out 14 batters.

The teams play again Saturday night at 6:35 at Dehler Park.