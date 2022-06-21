Boise Hawks rally to end Billings Mustangs' brief winning streak

BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira’s two-run single with two outs in the top of the eighth inning helped the Boise Hawks slip past the Billings Mustangs 7-6 in Pioneer League play Tuesday night at Dehler Park.

Boise’s late rally came after a three-run home run by Gabe Wurtz, his ninth homer of the season, capped a four-run fifth inning for the Mustangs and helped them overcome a 5-2 deficit to take a 6-5 lead.

The Mustangs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but reliever Abbott Haffar got the next two outs to end the threat.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Mustangs and dropped them to 11-11. It was the third straight win for Boise, which improved to 10-14.

Game 2 of the teams’ seven-game series is Wednesday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

