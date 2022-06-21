 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boise Hawks rally to end Billings Mustangs' brief winning streak

Mustangs take on Boise Hawks at Dehler Park

The Billings Mustangs' Jalen Garcia takes off for first base during Tuesday night's game against the Boise Hawks at Dehler Park.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE

BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira’s two-run single with two outs in the top of the eighth inning helped the Boise Hawks slip past the Billings Mustangs 7-6 in Pioneer League play Tuesday night at Dehler Park.

Boise’s late rally came after a three-run home run by Gabe Wurtz, his ninth homer of the season, capped a four-run fifth inning for the Mustangs and helped them overcome a 5-2 deficit to take a 6-5 lead.

The Mustangs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but reliever Abbott Haffar got the next two outs to end the threat.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Mustangs and dropped them to 11-11. It was the third straight win for Boise, which improved to 10-14.

Game 2 of the teams’ seven-game series is Wednesday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

