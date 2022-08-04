Brody Wofford's 2 homers, 7 RBIs carry Glacier Range Riders over Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Designated hitter Brody Wofford blasted two home runs, including a sixth-inning grand slam, to help lift the Glacier Range Riders over the Billings Mustangs 12-8 on Thursday at Dehler Park.

Wofford's slam was part of a seven-run inning that erased Billings' five-run lead. Wofford also hit a three-run shot in the third inning.

Ryan Cash scored three runs for the Range Riders.

Gabe Wurtz hit a three-run homer for the Mustangs in the bottom of the first. Jordan Barth laced a bases-clearing triple that scored three runs for Billings in the third.

Abraham Mow, Jalen Garcia and Crews Taylor each scored twice for the Mustangs.

After the top of the eighth, the game was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning.

The Mustangs and Range Riders will finish their four-game series Friday at Dehler Park.