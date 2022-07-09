Cincinnati Reds sign pitcher Jean Correa from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced on Saturday that they had sold the contract of pitcher Jean Correa to the Cincinnati Reds.

In 10 games with the Mustangs, Correa, 24, was 4-0 with a 4.23 ERA in 27.0 innings pitched. He struck out 22 and walked seven, and opponents had hit just .204 off him.

Correa pitched in the Pioneer League last season for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, and finished in the top-10 in both innings pitched (90.2) and strikeouts (94).

Correa is the first Mustang signed by the Reds since the Pioneer League saw its affiliation with Major League Baseball ended prior to the 2021 season. Previously, the Mustangs had a 47-year affiliation with Cincinnati.

Last season six Mustangs were signed to major-league organizations. Correa is the second this season, after the Seattle Mariners purchased the contract of catcher Andrew Miller on May 13 before the Pioneer League season began.