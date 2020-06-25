Daines introduces bill in effort to preserve minor league baseball in Montana

Daines’ bill states that “if Major League Baseball reduces the number of Minor League Baseball teams that are affiliated with a Major League Baseball team, no Major League Baseball team shall be eligible to receive a covered loan” under the Support Baseball in Communities Act.

It should be noted that Major League Baseball’s revenue reached a record $10.7 billion in 2019, according to a report by Forbes in December.

The bill also states that “no Major League Baseball team shall be eligible to receive assistance under any program carried out under Title IV of the CARES Act” if they move to strip minor league clubs of their MLB affiliations.

The CARES Act was signed into law in March to provide $2 trillion in financial relief to individuals and businesses hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Title IV of the act includes funds used to replenish Federal Reserve emergency lending programs.

Baseball America reported in May that as many as 17 major league clubs had planned to furlough employees and/or impose some form of pay cuts during the coronavirus shutdown. It is not clear if any MLB teams have applied for or received aid.