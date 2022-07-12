 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean Miller's 2 homers power Glacier Range Riders past Billings Mustangs

  • 0

KALISPELL — Dean Miller homered twice, the second a tie-breaking solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, to help the Glacier Range Riders win their second straight game over the Billings Mustangs 3-2 Tuesday night in the Pioneer League.

Glacier improved to 15-27, while the Mustangs slipped to 22-19. The teams play again Wednesday in Kalispell.

The Mustangs built a 2-0 lead behind starter Kenny Serwa, who threw five scoreless innings of two-hit ball in his pro debut.

Miller’s first homer of the game tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth off Hunter DePrimo, and that’s where things stayed until he homered again two innings later. Miller finished 3 for 4 and added two runs scored and a stolen base to his three-RBI night.

The Range Riders used five pitchers. Austin Steinfort (2-1) picked up the win, while Justin Coleman allowed one hit but struck out three in the ninth to earn his third save.

Al Pesto (1-2) took the loss for the Mustangs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News