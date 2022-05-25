 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defending Pioneer League champ Missoula rings in new season with victory over Billings

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads began the 2022 Pioneer League season the way they ended 2021 — on the winning side.

In the season opener for both teams Wednesday night, the Paddleheads, the defending league champions, defeated North division rival Billings 9-3 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

Missoula pulled ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth when McClain O'Connor scored on a Mustangs error and Keaton Greenwalt drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Cameron Thompson.

The PaddleHeads added two insurance runs in the sixth when Lamar Sparks drew another bases-loaded walk, scoring Kevin Whatley, and Nick Gatewood hit into a fielder's choice that brought home Brandon Riley. Gatewood and Greenwalt later added RBIs in the eighth.

The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jackson Raper's RBI double. Nick Ultsch hit a solo homer in the second to put Billings up 2-0.

The teams will play the second of their three-game series Thursday at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field at 7:05 p.m.

