Glacier Range Riders record third straight win over Billings Mustangs

KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders defeated Billings for the third game in a row, winning 3-2 Wednesday night in walk-off fashion on a Mustangs’ error.

Billings (22-20) and Glacier (16-27) play again Thursday night in Kalispell.

Austin Steinfort (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless ninth. Al Pesto (1-3) was the losing pitcher for the second straight night.

The Mustangs struck first when Jalen Garcia led off the game with a triple and scored on Jacob Kline’s RBI groundout. Jordan Barth hit a solo home run in the second for a 2-0 Billings lead.

Ben McConnell drove in Glacier’s first run in the third on a groundout. Brody Wofford’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly tied the score 2-2.

The Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of a solid start by Kelvan Pilot, who was moved to the bullpen after five starts with an 8.38 ERA. Pilot allowed just three hits in six innings in his first start since June 17, striking out eight before being relieved with a 2-1 lead after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh.