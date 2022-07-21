Great Falls Voyagers take advantage of Billings Mustangs' errors en route to victory

BILLINGS — The Great Falls Voyagers scored five unearned runs, including two in the top of the ninth, to beat the Billings Mustangs 5-3 on Thursday in Pioneer League action at Dehler Park.

Michael Deeb scored the go-ahead run on a Jake Malec ground out, and Lukas Polanco added an RBI single to send the Voyagers (2-1, second half) to their second straight win over the Mustangs (1-2). Billings reliever Al Pesto retired the first two batters in the top of the ninth before the fourth Billings error of the game opened the floodgates.

Great Falls starter Quincy Jones held the Mustangs to three hits through six innings as the Voyagers maintained a 3-0 lead. Billings broke through in the seventh on an RBI double by Mason Dinesen and a two-run double by Gabe Wurtz to knot the score 3-3.

Great Falls scored three unearned runs when the third inning opened on another Billings error. Collin Runge drove in one run with a single before the Voyagers scored again on a double play. Deeb added the final run of the inning with a run-scoring single.

The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night at Dehler Park.