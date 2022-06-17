Great Falls Voyagers use 6-run 8th inning to beat Billings Mustangs

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers plated six runs on eight hits in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 14-8 in Pioneer League baseball.

Michael Deeb snapped an 8-8 tie with a two-run double for the Voyagers. Eddie McCabe followed with an RBI single, Derek Kolbush supplied a run-scoring double, and Jake Malec and Andy Atwood capped the uprising with RBI singles.

The Voyagers (15-7) and Mustangs (9-10) will continue their three-game series with Game 2 on Saturday night.

Great Falls pounded out 18 hits overall, with McCabe and Malec accounting for three apiece. McCabe, Malec and Deeb all drove in three runs for the Voyagers.

McCabe also doubled.

Billings finished with 12 hits, with Jalen Garcia batting 5 for 5, with a double and two RBIs.

Jackson Raper had a two-run home run and wound up with three RBIs. Mason Dinesen and Gabe Wurtz had doubles.

Montana Quigley (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Great Falls with three innings of relief work. He allowed two hits, no runs and struck out four.

Reliever Beaux Bonvillain (1-1) took the loss for Billings.

